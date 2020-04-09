COVID-19 cases top 3,500 in Missouri, 77 deaths reported

(KY3/KSPR) -- More than 3,500 positive cases of COVID-19 and 77 deaths have been reported in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

As of Thursday, the state has reported 77 people who tested positive from COVID-19 in Missouri have died, a jump from 58 reported on Wednesday.

The state reported more than 200 new cases as of Thursday, a jump from 3,327 to 3,539.

Nearly 38,000 people have been tested, according to DHSS. For the latest numbers in Missouri and the Ozarks, click here.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 