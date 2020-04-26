COVID-19 cases near 7,000 in Missouri, some businesses near St. Louis reopen with precautions

Health officials have reported nearly 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Sunday.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services reports 6,997 confirmed cases and 274 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

The statewide stay-at-home order is expected to expire May 4. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and other state leaders are likely to introduce a plan to reopen the state next week.

Some businesses near St. Louis are already allowed to reopen with safety measures in place. Local officials lifted restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Franklin County, Missouri, which has met criteria set out by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force to reopen.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the relaxation of the Franklin County order allowed several facilities to reopen Saturday as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

This includes golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gyms, fitness studios, tanning salons, bowling alleys and skating rinks in Franklin County.