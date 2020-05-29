COVID-19 cases in northwest Arkansas surge over past week, state leaders say

COVID-19 cases in northwest Arkansas have surged over the past week, according to state officials.

The state has reported at least 40 new cases in the northwest region over the last eight days, according to a graph with the latest numbers shared Friday by Arkansas State Health Director Dr. Nate Smith.

Over the past 24 hours, Washington County (53) and Benton County (38) reported a combined 91 cases, health leaders reported.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state leaders also reported "huge spikes" in southeast region due to cases in correctional facilities. Arkansas reported its largest increase in community cases Thursday with a jump of 261 cases.

The state has also tested more than 70,000 Arkansans over the month of May, reporting a 4.1 percent positive rate.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday:

-6,777 cases in the state (239 new)

-113 hospitalizations

-132 reported deaths (7 new)

-1,699 active cases

-4,646 recoveries

Watch the latest update from Gov. Hutchinson and Arkansas state leaders in the stream below: