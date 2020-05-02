COVID-19 cases in Missouri top 8,000; state sees largest daily jump in cases over past week

More than 8,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 350 deaths have been reported in Missouri as of Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Missouri reported 319 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state's total to 8,154. This marks the state's largest daily jump in new cases in over a week.

The state reported 14 new deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 351. More than 82,000 people in the state have been tested, according to the DHSS.

Missouri's statewide stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire Monday, May 4.

