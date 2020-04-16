COVID-19 cases in Missouri top 5,000, more than 150 deaths reported

More than 5,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths have been reported in Missouri as of Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

As of Thursday, the state has reported 152 people who tested positive from COVID-19 in Missouri have died, a jump from 147 reported on Wednesday.

The state reported more than 200 new cases as of Thursday, a jump from 4,895 to 5,111.

Gov. Mike Parson is expected to provide an update on Missouri's stay-at-home order Thursday, which currently runs through April 24.

More than 50,000 people have been tested in Missouri, according to DHSS. For the latest numbers in Missouri and the Ozarks, click here.