COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increase by 110; governor announces plan to test all nursing facilities

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says his state has a lot to do in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

State health leaders reported an additional 110 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 4,923. The state reported an additional two deaths. Labs around the state conducted a daily record 3,014 tests for the coronavirus Monday with a positive rate of 1.5%.

Recoveries from the virus stand at 3,739 patients.

Gov. Hutchinson announced a testing initiative beginning June 1 for nursing homes. The governor hopes to test every all of the estimated 50,000 nursing home patients and staff members. So far, 325 patients and 189 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently, 28 patients and nine staff members tested positive at the Ash Flat Healthcare facility.