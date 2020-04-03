COVID-19 pandemic forces Harrison hospital furloughs

Federal requests to help prevent more coronavirus cases by cancelling elective surgeries, lab tests, and other procedures is taking a toll on the bottom line of rural hospitals across the country. North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) is among them.

President and CEO Vince Leist attributed chronic underfunding from Medicare and Medicaid as a leading reason 35 employees were furloughed. According to a news release, those employees will continue to be eligible for benefits and can utilize paid leave while they're not on the job. NARMC says the decision will not affect direct patient care.

NARMC has more than 800 employees at its central hospital in Harrison, and 13 clinics serving the rural communities of North Arkansas in its service area.