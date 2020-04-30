CONSUMER ALERT: Mother's Brewery recalling seltzer because of quality

Mother's Brewing Co. in Springfield is recalling its Ready Hard Seltzer.

The company posted on its Facebook page the recall has nothing to do with health concerns or labeling. Instead, the brew just did not measure up after the canning line. Through an evaluation of quality assurance, the company reports the flavor changed once it sat on shelves.

The brewery noted it is destroying all current stock and decided to halt production to figure out what went wrong. Mother's asks any consumers to reach out to them with any questions.

Read the full post below.