COMBATING ABUSE: Local advocates discuss teen dating violence

Abusive relationships don't just affect adults.

The Rebound Foundation in Springfield reports 1.5 million high school students in the US experience physical abuse from a partner.

This school year, the Rebound Foundation and other nonprofits have been trying to meet teenagers where they are. Founder Christina Ford and other volunteer speakers are going into high school classrooms to talk about teen dating violence.

Ford said, it's a topic that's often overlooked. She said abuse is complex and can show up in many forms. In the classroom, speakers touch on sexual abuse and what consent means, as well as another major issue for teens. She said "textual harassment" is constant contact and questioning from a partner.

Ford and other survivors share their personal stories to explain the effects of violence to students.

"It started like my sophomore year of high school. It went through my college years. It wasn't like, bam in your face, I'm abusive, I'm an abuser. It was the little things," Ford said.

Ford said she was a "vulnerable teen," growing up in a household of violence. She said she thought control and abuse was normal.

What started as isolation from her friends and hobbies, like cheerleading eventually turned into physical violence.

Janice Thompson volunteers to speak to high school students with the foundation. She survived an oppressive teenage relationship that turned into an abusive marriage. Thompson said it started with manipulation.

"I would hear him say things like, your friends don't understand us. We have a different kind of love. Nobody understands that. I don't like your friends because they don't like me," Thompson said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports one in 11 teen girls and one in 15 boys experience some kind of dating violence. Thompson said, through her work in schools, she hears stories from students.

According to Thompson, girls are experiencing more physical abuse and threats of revenge porn, while boys are seeing more control, stalking and verbal abuse.

"One of the kids in the relationship will want to see the other ones phone, want to see text messages, wants to know where they are, what they're doing, making them check in," Thompson said. "We're pointing out, these are red flags."

Thompson and Ford said parents play a big role in protecting their teen children. However, they said, it can be hard to recognize as teens are already in a season of transition.

Ford said extreme withdrawal, disinterest in normal activities, isolation and nervousness can be signs a teen might be a victim of violence.

Ford said it can be very intimidating for a teen to tell their story. Even though there are roughly 1.5 million high school students who experience dating violence every year, she said, there are countless more who never come forward.

One reason might be because they're unaware of what they're going through.

"What is abuse? What is teen dating violence? A lot of them don't know, they don't know what it is," Ford said. "How can I define what's happening? That's another reason they don't report it. Who would I even tell?"

Ford and Thompson both said, talking to students in classrooms is just the start of a long-overdue conversation about an issue that's been affecting teens for generations. They said education is the only way to prevent dating violence from happening.

For more about the warning signs and consequences of teen dating violence from the CDC,click here.

For more about the Rebound Foundation, click here.