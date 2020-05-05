CMH receives 4,000 masks from Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris

Citizens Memorial Hospital recently received 4,000 FDA-approved face masks as part of a nationwide donation from Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and Tracker Marine in Bolivar.

The masks are ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks.

“We are extremely grateful for the generous donation from Mr. Morris,” says Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation. “CMH has implemented universal masking for all of its employees in response to CDC guidelines. This gift helps all of our staff continue to work in a safe environment and provide quality care to our patients.”

In April, Morris personally donated one million masks to heath care workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Ozarks, Convoy of Hope, a worldwide not-for-profit leader in disaster relief, will distribute a total of 40,000 masks to Mercy Hospital Springfield, CoxHealth Springfield, CoxHealth Branson, Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital Clinton, and Citizens Memorial Hospital Bolivar.