CMH opens popup lab collection site for routine lab tests

Citizens Memorial Hospital is opening a popup lab collection site beginning Monday, April 13, for Bolivar area patients needing routine and annual wellness lab tests.

The remote site will be open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is located in the lower level of Bolivar Technical College, 1135 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar. Signs will direct patients to the west side of the building. No appointment is necessary, but a doctor’s order is required.

“Some of our patients need frequent blood tests that require them to visit the hospital or a clinic,” says Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation. “We wanted to give patients an option to have their routine and annual wellness labs completed and limit their potential exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This popup lab is for patients who do not have a fever, have not been exposed to COVID-19 or have any flu-like symptoms. Patients who are ill should contact their medical provider if they need flu, strep or COVID-19 testing.

When a patient arrives for a lab test, they will be directed to an assigned parking space and should stay in their vehicle until a lab employee contacts them when it is their turn. Patients will be seen in the order in which they arrive; patients who need immediate testing or patients with special needs may be seen first.

Commonly ordered wellness tests include but not limited to the following:

· Complete Blood Count (CBC) with Differential

· Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP)

· Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP)

· Prothrombin Time (PT/INR)

· Hemoglobin A1c

· Lipid Panel

· Thyroid Panel

· Urinalysis (UA)

· C-reactive Protein (CRP)

· Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA)