Citizens Memorial Hospital nurse tests positive for COVID-19

A nurse on the medical/surgical unit for Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar has tested positive for COVID-19.

Citizens Memorial Hospital administration says the nurse is at home recovering in quarantine. The source of infection is believed to be travel-related.

According to CMH, the nurse worked on the unit Wednesday, June 17, and participated in a CPR class Thursday morning, June 18, before showing symptoms.

CMH infection prevention staff are working closely with the Polk County health leaders and contacting CMH co-workers, patients and others who may have been in close contact. CMH will be closely monitoring co-workers for symptoms.

“We are working to ensure the safety of our patients and employees during these challenging times,” says Gary Fulbright, CEO/executive director of CMH and CMH Foundation. “As COVID-19 cases rise in the area it is not entirely unexpected that we would have cases confirmed in our caregivers. We are prepared and have protocols in place to protect our employees, patients, residents and the community.”

CMH employees are screened each shift for COVID-19 symptoms and also have their temperature taken before being allowed to work and wear a mask.