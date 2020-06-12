City of Nixa, Mo. announces Phase 2 of Nixa Strong Recovery plan

Nixa Mayor Brian Steele is allowing his emergency order regarding COVID-19 to expire effective 12 a.m. on Tuesday June 16..

The expiration means the city of Nixa will no longer be placing any requirements or rules on any individuals or businesses regarding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19. However, city leaders recommend individuals and businesses continue to observe CDC recommendations regarding:

Stay home if you feel sick, and contact your physician

*Social distancing

*Avoidance of large gatherings and crowded places

*Continued use of masks and other personal protective equipment

“It is important that individuals and businesses continue to make good choices for themselves to limit exposure to COVID-19 and to help minimize its spread in our community," said Mayor Steele. "We have been fortunate to see low numbers of cases in Christian County, and we can keep those numbers low if we all do our part to mitigate the risks. We have all learned about techniques for limiting the spread of infectious diseases in our communities over the last few months. We ask that you don’t forget what you’ve learned and continue to exercise reasonable caution.”

Mayor Steele decision follows Governor Parson’s announcement of the second Phase of the Show-Me-Strong Recovery Plan, which lifts the previous statewide restrictions effective June 16. The state of emergency for the city of Nixa will remain in effect so the municipal government may continue to use state and federal resources to assist our community’s recovery from the pandemic and its economic fallout.