City of Branson, Mo. requiring face coverings in city facilities

Beginning Wednesday, the city of Branson will require anyone entering a city facility to wear a face-covering to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This includes the Branson Parks & Recreation’s RecPlex, the Branson Police Department and Branson City Hall. In addition, anyone who attends Municipal Court at Branson City Hall will also be required to wear a face covering.

You can utilize our website to take care of almost everything you would typically come into these buildings. You can pay utilities and tickets online at bransonmo.gov/308/Online-Payments. You can also mail payments or utilize the dropbox located on the south side of City Hall near the Police Department. Business and liquor licensing and tourism tax payments can be done electronically as well, or can also be dropped in the City Hall dropbox as well.