This morning we're helping you stay active until all gyms and fitness centers reopen. Trainer Alix Opfer with Achieving Your Best shares a workout you can do at home with a chair. Here are eight exercises to build muscle and get your heart rate up.

Chair Workout:

1. Tricep Dips

2. Toe Touches

3. Squat Jumps

4. Shoulder Taps

5. Push-Ups

6. Thrusters

7. Step-Ups (left)

8. Step-Ups (right)

You can modify these exercises to make the workout easier or more challenging.