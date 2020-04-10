Experts weigh in on household emergency plans during the pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control recommends having a household plan of action to protect your family and know what to do if someone is showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

"Just like you can't ever expect a massive tornado to come through, global pandemics are pretty hard to predict as well," said Amy Russell with the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management.

Russell said families should start planning now for how they would react to COVID-19 hitting their own home.

"Try if you can to isolate that person in a room by themselves," she said. "Isolating them, I know it really sounds cruel, but it really is the best way to prevent the spread."

Russell said it's important not to share household items, like towels and bedding.

"If you do their laundry, wash those soiled linens, make sure to keep it away from your body and wash your hands immediately after to make sure you don't have any residual germs left on you," She said.

Russell said you should still plan to have an emergency kit on hand, like you would for any other type of situation.

"Something that is really important in any kit is food, water, emergency medication, possibly even more important in a pandemic emergency kit," she said.

Russell said communication and knowing how to get in touch with those around you is key.

"Have that contact list handy and know who you neighbors are," she said. "We really are in a situation where your elderly neighbors may need you to do a grocery shop for them and having that relationship is vital."

Randall Williams, the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services said social distancing should be a vital part of your plan.

"Make sure that you're working with your loved one so you can take best care of them," he said. "One thing we would obviously say is we want you to pay very special attention to symptoms."

Both Williams and Russell said you need to know how your family members want to be cared for.

"It really is important information to know, even as minute as what hospital system does that person want to go to should they take a turn for the worst," Russell said.

Click HERE to view the CDC's recommendations for your own detailed household plan.