CDC names six new symptoms of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its list presented on its official website.

Previously, the original list of symptoms included fever, cough and shortness of breath, ranging anywhere from mild to severe.

As of April 24, 2020, the CDC has included these new symptoms in its official description:

-Chills

-Repeated shaking with chills

-Muscle pain

-Headache

-Sore throat

-New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. Health officials say the list is not necessarily all-inclusive

The CDC says if you develop any of the following emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately:

-Trouble breathing

-Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

-New confusion or inability to arouse

-Bluish lips or face

For more information from the CDC, click here.