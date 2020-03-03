CATCH-OF-THE-DAY! Webster County angler breaks days-old yellow perch record

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulated Brian Holiday of Fordland for catching a state-record yellow perch.

He caught the yellow perch in Bull Shoals Lake. It weighed two pounds, three-ounces. This is the second time the record for yellow perch has been broken in 2020.

“Missouri is on the very southern range for yellow perch, so records for this fish are uncommon,” said MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson. “It’s even more unique that we’ve had two state-record yellow perch caught within days of each other.”

Holiday caught the fish on January 27. Conservation agents verified Holiday’s fish’s weight using a certified scale in Springfield. The old record catch happened in Nodaway County.

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: throwlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl.

