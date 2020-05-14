CATCH-A-CROOK: Men wearing bandanas wanted in Bois D'Arc break-in

Detectives are looking for two men who broke into the maintenance shed at the Bois D'Arc Conservation Area. Game cameras caught images of the men on May 1 and May 3. Security video shows them wearing bandanas to cover their faces. One man is seen holding a large crowbar.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says the men stole items from the maintenance shed and also damaged property. The Missouri Department of Conservation has reported several incidents of theft, property damage and burglary over the past several weeks at the Bois D'Arc Conservation Area and Andy Dalton shooting range. They did not say what the men stole from the maintenance shop.

If you have any information call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.