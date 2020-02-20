CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught stealing could be tied to 21 Greene County burglaries

In this week's Catch A Crook, the Greene County sheriff is sharing video of a man stealing from a yard. He doesn't take a lot, but Sheriff Jim Arnott says the man could be connected to more than 20 burglaries in the same area.

The surveillance video shows a dark Toyota Prius pulling up to a home on Farm Road 159 north of Greenlawn Cemetery. You see a bald man with a thick red beard get out of the car and walk up to the front door on January 6. Detectives say he's about 5'8" to 6' tall and weighs about 200 to 230 pounds. He knocks and waits for an answer. When no one answers, he goes back to the car and pulls up a yard ornament or solar light. Sheriff Arnott says it's possible the thief thought it was some sort of camera.

A woman is driving the Prius. The surveillance camera captured a clear shot of the license plate. Sheriff Arnott says the vehicle is registered to an elderly man in Springfield.

Detectives also want your help finding 2 Greene County fugitives. Sheriff Arnott says deputies have been looking for Jasmine James, a black woman, since 2016. He says while the 30-year-old was out on a probation violation, she committed crimes of drug distribution and felony stealing.

Investigators are also trying to track down one of Greene County's Most Wanted sex offenders. Mathias Jones is 44-years-old. Arnott says they know he lived in Greene County and Springfield at the end of 2019. Jones hasn't registered as a sex offender since November of 2016. He was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in 1994. Jones' last known address was on West College Street in Springfield.

If you've seen either fugitive, or you recognize the man in the video who could be connected to more than 20 unsolved burglaries north of Greenlawn Cemetery, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.