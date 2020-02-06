CATCH-A-CROOK: Have you seen this Bois D'Arc burglar?

In this week's Catch A Crook, the Greene County sheriff wants your help solving a Bois D'Arc burglary. A neighbor's game camera caught an image of a man leaving the home in the 3000 block of North Farm Road 71. A girl who came home from school spotted the man in her family's backyard on October 24, 2019.

She told deputies it looked like the man had trouble running away. Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says the burglar cut himself on glass from a broken window where he got into the home. Investigators got blood samples which are now at the crime lab. The girl described the man as in his mid 30's, heavyset, wearing a gray jacket or coat with black sleeves. She saw him try to hide behind a hale bale in the field and got scared. That's when she left the home and went to her grandparents house.

The burglar stole titles to three vehicles, social security cards for the whole family, their birth certificates, jewelry and $900 in cash. Sheriff Arnott says the paperwork, jewelry and money had been stored in a fire-safe lockbox.

When leaving the home, the girl also reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood. She described it as a black, 2-door car driven by a skinny white man with short black hair. Arnott says this man may have been waiting for the burglar.

Detectives are also looking for one Greene County's Most Wanted sex offenders. Sheriff Arnott says Steven Jones is one of the county's top 5 sex offenders on the run. He's 40-years-old and hasn't registered since 2016.

Jones has been convicted of statutory rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Court documents list the age of the victim as 15-years-old at the time. Jones' last known address was in the 800 block of East Deerfield Street in Springfield, Mo.

If you've seen Steven Jones or you recognize the man in the Bois D'Arc burglary, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.