CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies search for Greene County mail thief

In this week's Catch A Crook, Greene County detectives want your help finding a mail thief and check forger. Captain Jeremy Lynn with the Greene County Sheriff's Office shares security video from a Springfield bank. You see a man walk into the bank on November 29, 2019. He's wearing a neon green/yellow stocking cap, brown bibs and a brown jacket.

Captain Lynn says two days earlier, a man had a check stolen from his mailbox in the 1900 block of West Canterbury Street. The neighborhood is located north of Wanda Gray Elementary School in Springfield. The thief took a letter with a check written for $100 to a lawn service company. Captain Lynn says the man in the bank security video "washed" the check and wrote in the fake name "Merle Tyson Wester." The mail theft victim did not report the incident, because the bank clerk did not cash the forged check. It wasn't until the thief tried to order checks with the victim's banking information, that a report was filed with the Greene County Sheriff's Office. The bank notified the victim about the attempt on December 5, 2019, but the victim had already closed the account.

Detectives also want your help finding two Greene County fugitives. Both men have been convicted of sex crimes against children.

Sean Robert Gilmore is 42 years old. He has an active warrant in Greene County for failing to comply with Halloween requirements as a sex offender. Captain Lynn did not go into as to what rules Gilmore broke. He has several tattoos on his arms, back, shoulders, hands and fingers. He also has a scar on his forehead and left arm. Investigators say Gilmore has lived in Brookline and worked in Springfield. He is required to register as a sex offender for life.

Detectives are also trying to contact Mitchell Harrington. He has an active parole warrant and is also on Missouri's sex offender list. Captain Lynn says Harrington's crimes go back to 1998 and at the time, involved a 7-year-old girl. He's 39-years-old and his last known address was in Springfield.

If you've seen either fugitive or you know the man in the bank security video, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

