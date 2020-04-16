CATCH-A-CROOK: Deputies investigate two Greene County car break-ins

In this week's Catch A Crook deputies want your help identifying two men accused of breaking into vehicles in Greene County.

Captain Jeremy Lynn with the Greene County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance videos of the suspects trying to use stolen credit cards and attempting to cash a stolen check.

The first video is from a Springfield Walmart store. You can see a man wearing a maroon jacket leaving the store. Captain Lynn says this man tried to use a stolen debit card. The victim reported the card stolen on March 4 from a company vehicle in Rogersville near Highways 125 and 60.

The thief also stole two pistols from the truck which was parked at Silver Bell Mobile Home Park. While the man wasn't able to make purchases at the Walmart store shown in the security video, he did make fraudulent charges at other locations. Investigators describe the suspect's vehicle as a 2008-2014 dark red Chevy Impala.

Greene County deputies also want your help identifying a man who tried to cash a stolen check at a Springfield bank. Security cameras in the bank's drive-thru show a man pulling up on January 22 in what investigators believe is a Nissan Altima. This Great Southern bank is located near Kansas Expressway and Kearney. You can't see the person in the front passenger seat.

Captain Lynn says the man tried to cash a check that was stolen from a vehicle earlier that day. The victim reported someone had broken their car window and stolen a checkbook from the center console, along with a Michael Kors purse, two cell phones, $200 cash, their driver's license and wireless earbuds. The crime happened at a home on the south side of the Emerald Park subdivision.

The man in bank's surveillance video tried to use the victim's driver's license to cash the check, but the clerk recognized it was not the same person and didn't cash it. Investigators are looking for a light blue Nissan Altima with a license plate that ends in H8Y.

If you recognize the men in either video or you have information on these crimes, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.