CASA of North Arkansas moving forward following arrest of former director

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, of North Arkansas now has new management after its former executive director was accused of stealing more than $40,000 in funding between April 2017 and this past July.

“Bills that we didn’t know we were behind on or had incurred," said Chonda Tapley, the board president of CASA of North Arkansas.

Katie Rylee, the former executive director, is accused of using those funds for personal purchases, which created a chain reaction.

The charges against her include theft of property greater than $25,000, three counts of forgery in the second degree, criminal possession of a forgery device, tampering with physical evidence, obtaining a signature by deception, and falsifying business records.

The affidavit shows CASA lost an additional $20,000 because of interest on unpaid taxes and loans.

The organization is now making sure its funds are going toward where they're supposed to: helping abused and neglected children.

“We developed a set of financial procedures that include a lot of oversight. Several sets of eyes that comes through the office," said Tracie Pape, the new executive director of CASA of North Arkansas.

The group is still trying to raise funds to dig themselves out of a financial hole.

And the community has stepped in after hearing about the arrest.

“When the news came out, we had a lot of people who never had anything to do with CASA reach out to us and ask how they could help," Pape said.

The group is also looking for more volunteers.

“When you have management who is not doing what they’re supposed to be doing and they’re not taking care of their staff, let alone their volunteers, you lose people," Pape explained.

CASA hopes to get 12 more volunteers for kids in need by the end of the year.

“They are the one consistent person in their lives who fight for their rights, make sure they get all the services they need and is there whenever they need it," Pape said.

In the end, the board president and current executive director says it's not about them.

“It’s about the kids we serve," Pape said. "The only reason that my board members sit on the board or any of us come to work, is we are really passionate about helping out these kids.”

Rylee's final hearing is scheduled for February 7, and her jury trial is currently scheduled for February 10.