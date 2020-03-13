CAM Food Pantries in Taney County make changes amid Coronavirus situation

Leaders of Christian Action Ministries Food Pantries in Taney County say they are always concerned with the health and safety of both their many clients and dozens of volunteers. In response to the current situation evolving around the Coronavirus (Covid 19), Christian Action Ministries is, reluctantly, taking the following steps effective March 16 – April 17:

CAM-Forsyth is suspending operations at our Forsyth location. Patrons picking up Senior Boxes will be allowed to do so Friday mornings from 8:30 – 11:00. Optionally, Senior Boxes normally picked up at Forsyth will be available at the CAM-Branson location.

The Branson location at 610 S. Sixth Street, Suite 102 will be open as a Drive-Through only distribution center with extended hours and available for all eligible Taney County residents in need of assistance. CAM-Branson will be open Mondays and Wednesdays–Fridays from 10:00am – 3:00pm, and Tuesdays Noon – 3:00pm.

Those coming to the Branson location are asked to enter from the 6th Street entrance, remain in their vehicles while their food is delivered, and exit onto 5th Street.

Christian Action Ministries’ Mobile Outreach Distributions will continue as scheduled: March 18 in Rockaway Beach/Merriam Woods; March 26 in Branson/Hollister; and April 1 in Bradleyville/Protem/Cedarcreek.

Christian Action Ministries will re-evaluate the situation on a weekly basis to make any necessary adjustments to this interim plan.

Christian Action Ministries regrets any inconveniences these changes may cause for their clients, and request the patience of all involved while they deal with this evolving situation.