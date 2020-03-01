Bystander driver dies after high-speed pursuit ends in crash in Henry County, Mo.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's Major Crash Team is investigating a crash killing a bystander driver during a high-speed pursuit through Henry County.

The crash happened Sunday on U.S. 65.

Henry County deputies arrested the driver in the stolen car in neighboring Pettis County after the crash. Authorities laid down spikes to stop the driver. The driver lost control and struck a Pettis County deputy's car, then hit the car of the bystander. The deputy is okay.

Investigators have not released the suspect's name or the victim of the crash.