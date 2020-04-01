Buy Tickets: 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on sale Thursday

Get YOUR Ticket for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, on sale Thursday, April 2nd.

For years, KSPR has partnered with St. Jude Children's Hospital to raffle off amazing houses. All proceeds from the ticket sales benefit the hospital in the fight against childhood cancer.

In addition to giving away the dream home, you can also win additional prizes by reserving your ticket at certain times. If you purchase a ticket by Friday, April 3rd, you could win an Encore Arrow Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower. Purchase by Friday, April 24th, and you’re entered to win a 2020 Watercraft Jet Ski. If you get a ticket by Friday, June 5th, you also have a chance of winning a 2020 Nissan Rogue. Lastly, if you register during an Open House weekend, you have a chance of winning a $10,000 Ashley HomeStore shopping spree. Those Open House Tours will be available to you on May 16th through June 21st, Saturdays from 9am to 5pm and Sundays noon to 5pm.

Many contractors work free of charge to help build the Dream Home. While this year is Reid Homes’ dream home for St. Jude, it’s the contractor’s first time building the dream home outside of Springfield. Located at 711 North Greer Nixa, Mo. 65714, construction is well underway for this $360,000 home. The dream home is scheduled to be given away live on June 28th, during a one-hour live special on KSPR.

St. Jude provides cutting edge cancer treatment to children, and it's one hundred percent free of charge. If you'd like to buy a ticket, visit HERE.

Click HERE to learn more about the house.