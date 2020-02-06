Buttigieg, Sanders nearly tied as Iowa caucus results narrow

New results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders nearly tied with almost all the votes counted.

This combination of Jan. 26, 2020 photos shows, at left, Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Jan. 26, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa; and at right, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Sioux City, Iowa. After a daylong delay, partial results from Iowa's Democratic caucuses showed Buttigieg and Sanders ahead of the pack. (AP Photo)

But the race remained too early to call early Thursday with 97% of precincts reporting.

Party officials were scrambling to verify the remaining results three days after Iowans gathered at caucus sites across the state to begin choosing which Democrat will take on President Donald Trump in November.

Buttigieg has a lead over Sanders of three state delegate equivalents out of 2,098 counted.

The deadlocked contest gave both a burst of momentum as they seek to pull away from the crowded field.

