Business hours modified for Springfield police headquarters

The Springfield Police Department Headquarters, located at 321 E. Chestnut Expressway, will operate on a modified schedule starting Sunday.

Public access will only be allowed Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The non-emergency phone lines will remain open seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

The Springfield Police Department South District Station, located at 2620 W. Battlefield Rd., remains closed to the public

Despite the modified hours, Springfield police say certain report types can also be filed online. Click here for more details.