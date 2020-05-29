Burrell's Behavioral Crisis Center set to open 24/7 on June 1

Starting this upcoming Monday, June 1, Burrell Health's new Behavioral Crisis Center also known as the Rapid Access Unit will be opening its doors 24/7, 365 days a year.

Officials say this center opening couldn't come at a better time as mental health and substance abuse issues are rising in Greene County and across the nation

"Depression and anxiety have been the top 2 that we have seen a rise," said Stephanie Appleby.

Stephanie Appleby works for the National Alliance on Mental illness in Springfield. She says over the past few months many people have turned to alcohol or drugs to cope with the struggles of life during the pandemic.

"It's important to note these are folks, who did not have mental health diagnose at all before," said Appleby.

Appleby says while there are a lot of online resources to help those suffering, she says having the in-person Burrell Health Crisis Center will be another great step in hopefully getting people the help they deserve.

"I think this is something we needed for a very long time, even before the pandemic, I think it's important we are recognizing this illness just like we are any other illness," said Appleby.

"It's a necessary place who those acutely in crisis to be able to find one place where they can get directed to the services they need," said Drew Shoemaker.

Drew Shoemaker, the Medical Director for the Behavioral Crisis Center says they will only care for people 18-years-or-older, allowing patients to stay there for up to 23 hours.

"When they come in they will be evaluated initially and they will be able to see a psychiatric nurse practitioner or me," said Shoemaker.

Shoemaker says they will also help people with addiction.

"We will begin detox here, evaluate them, and if we feel like this is the appropriate environment for them, in other words, they don't pose a risk to the other patients or staff and then we would begin the process of getting them into a treatment that they would be open to receiving," said Shoemaker.

Officials say the center was also open to helping relieve the jails and emergency rooms.

"Many of the individuals that they pick up and bring to the jail don't really belong there, they need a place like this where they can be treated and counseled and then and then brought back into their living situation," said Greene County Commissioner Harold Bengsch.

"There will be a lot of people that come in here who simply don't need all the services that are provided in an emergency room and they really need the behavioral focus and I think we can provide that," said Shoemaker.

In 2017, taxpayers in Greene County voted to increase taxes, with $1 million from that money put into building this facility.