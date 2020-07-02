Burrell sees major upswing in alcohol related referrals during pandemic

A new study shows 1 in 4 Missourians says they have been drinking more since the pandemic started, and in Springfield, those numbers hold up.

Between April and June Burrell has had a 1000% increase in referrals to their Clinical Intervention Program for alcohol. Those increases did start in January.

Neal DeSha from Burrell Health says that the pandemic has taken its effect on people in different ways.

“A lot of people have isolated and have not reached out,” said DeSha. “A lot of people have been bored. And that’s not just addicts, that’s people in general. And quite often when people get bored we have a tendency to turn to a lifestyle and a choice that’s not really very positive and that’s what we’ve seen a lot of in the last several months.”

Drinking at home is cheaper and people don't have to worry about how they will get back to their house. There’s a comfort to drinking under your own roof, and that means you may drink a bit more than usual.

More people calling the crisis line because they are concerned about loved ones.

Look at a persons behavior if you think they've been drinking more.

DeSha says that if they start missing payments on things, forgetting appointments, and having their day to day life affected by their drinking it may be time to step in.

If you are someone you love is feeling like you may need support call:

Crisis Help Line: 1-800-484-7355. Burrell’s Connection Center is located at 1300 E. Bradford Parkway.

