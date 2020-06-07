Burning cross found atop interstate overpass in Alabama

Deputies are investigating a cross burning on a bridge over Interstate 85 in Alabama.

Sheriff Andre Brunson says the wooden cross was set ablaze Thursday night in Macon County. WRBL-TV reports that three people in passing cars stopped and ran up to scene with a fire extinguisher, calling 911 and knocking down the cross.

One of them describes seeing what "looked like a shadow” fleeing from the scene. Brunson says deputies arrived and helped extinguish the fire. The sheriff says they don't have suspects so far.

Cross burnings have historically been used by racist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan to rally supporters and terrorize black people.