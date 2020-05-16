Bull Shoals Lake water levels high for start of another lake season

A wet spring is causing problems for lake-area businesses for the second year in a row.

There are several reasons why Scott Hansen runs a marina on Bull Shoals Lake.

"The fishing, the recreation is absolutely incredible," Hansen said.

His business, K Dock Marina, has struggled the last couple of years because of the lake's high water level.

"We're looking at another complete summer of being totally flooded," he said.

Last year, major rainstorms kept the ramps and walkways underwater from Memorial Day to almost Labor Day.

"It was quite a struggle all year just to get anything in and out of the place. Deliveries, slip renters, guests, everything," Hansen said.

The struggle has already started again.

"It's just been obviously been continuing to rain but we've also had continuous flow of at least 20,000 cubic feet a second from Table Rock that's been coming in all year," Hansen said.

He said the water level is about 28 feet higher than normal. Hansen had to start building a makeshift walkway in early April. He said it's the earliest he's ever seen water so high.

Hansen said flooding is pretty typical for Bull Shoals Lake, because the minimum lake level was raised in 2013, which causes problems for businesses like his.

"That adds five to eight feet of water into this lake which reduces what we are going to be able to hold and immediately almost wipes out all access points, including ramps, campgrounds and anything we've ever been used to," he said.

Hansen worries the water might soon cover the only road into his marina.

"We will get people here. We have three months to make them happy, we want them happy. Eventually we'll get this all straightened out," he said.

Hansen said he will continue to add onto the makeshift walkway as long as possible to get people safely onto the dock. He said he could start shuttling people to and from the marina as well, if the water levels continue to rise.