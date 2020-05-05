Buffalo National River begins to reopen May 15 for day use

Following guidelines set by the White House, CDC, and Arkansas Department of Health, the Buffalo National River will resume visitor access for recreational day use of trails and the Buffalo River on May 15.

The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Starting May 15, Buffalo National River will resume Day Use Only access for:

-Private and commercial floating on the Buffalo River, including all river access points

-All trails within park boundaries, except for the Lost Valley Trail

-Limited restroom facilities

Park employees will be staffing trailheads and river access points to ensure traffic control and social distancing guidance. Staff will be available to direct visitors to other areas of the park should locations become too congested to comply with health guidelines.

The following facilities remain closed at this time:

-The Lost Valley Trail

-Buffalo National River Headquarters building in Harrison, Arkansas

-All established campgrounds in the park

-Gravel bar and backcountry camping within park boundaries

-Tyler Bend Visitor Center, Steel Creek Visitor Contact Station, and the -Buffalo Point Visitor Contact Station

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted HERE.