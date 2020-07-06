Bruno the Bear tranquilized in Missouri, officials say for his safety

Bruno the Bear, a social media sensation who national attention for his summer walkabout, has been tranquilized in Missouri.

According to the Elsberry Police Department, Bruno "was tranquilized by Conservation and moved away from the metro area for his safety and the publics."

Bruno was spotted in Elsberry, Missouri, nearly an hour northwest of St. Louis, on July 1.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Bruno had traveled over 400 miles. Bruno crossed from Wisconsin into Illinois in early June, then briefly crossed into Iowa before returning to Illinois before he was spotted in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation adds that Bruno was moved away from the area for his safety. If you happen to come across Bruno, or spot any black bear, officials ask you to keep your distance and let them be.