Broom trucks latest technology in airport runway clearance

In the past year the Springfield-Branson National Airport has added to its fleet of equipment used to clear their runways during icy and snowy weather.

They resemble street sweepers and they're just another way the airport is trying to keep flights on-time and planes safe as they take-off and land.

"They're worth their weight in gold," airport maintenance worker Chris Jackson told us during a recent visit to see the new equipment in action on the tarmac during icy conditions. "They've saved us."

They're known as "broom trucks" because they've got metal and plastic bristles instead of blades. And while plows are good at removing fluffy snow, the brooms are better at breaking up tough ice and snow that gets embedded in a runway's grooved pavement.

"Use the brooms to take the top layer off the runway and come back and use the wet chemical on there," Jackson said in running through what the maintenance crew was doing almost constantly during a 16-hour span. "It really works well."

The broom trucks cost about $800,000 but represent the latest in technology.

"There's lots of computers and lights and joysticks," Jackson said of fun in the driving the trucks. "You kind of feel like you're in a spaceship."

They also have a lot of hydraulics and a snow blower.

"The air that comes out of there (the blowers) goes upwards of 200 miles-per-hour," Jackson said.

The trucks are made by Oshkosh, a name more synonymous with overalls. But this company makes heavy machinery with a goal of keeping your flights from getting delayed or cancelled and preventing planes from skidding on the runway, especially during landings when they're having to de-accelerate at a rapid pace.

There's a lot to consider when doing this job including the type of chemicals used to treat the runways.

"We don't use any salt products or anything salt-based because it's corrosive to airplanes," Jackson pointed out.

A chemical called glycol is also used on the wings and tail sections of a plane to deice it. So if you notice that truck pulled up next to your flight?

"They're sort of like a big coffee pot," airport spokesperson Kent Boyd said of the trucks. "They warm up the glycol and then it gets sprayed on the airplane. The general rule is the airlines put it on when the temperature's at freezing or below."