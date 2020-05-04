Brick House Fitness Studio opens doors while following guidelines in Harrison, Ark.

For the first time in 45 days, Brick House Fitness Studio put the "group" in group fitness class.

"It literally could bring me to tears. It's so exciting to be back," said Kara Arnold, a Zumba instructor at the studio.

The powerhouse cardio group met this morning: spaced 12 feet apart and limited to no more than six people.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson kept gyms in Arkansas closed for the past six weeks during the pandemic. Instructors had to do what they could to keep people on their feet, like classes over Zoom.

But co-owner Tara Spaw said it just wasn't the same experience.

"To have people in the background working out with you, it's just different. It brings a whole new energy," she said.

Now gyms are back open, but there are some catches. Everyone has to be screened when they come in, and you must wear a mask when you are not exercising.

"I'm glad we don't have to wear it during the workouts because that would be a whole different set of problems," Spaw said.

Staff must make sure equipment gets wiped down after each use and maintain that 12-foot spacing.

But for Brick House, that's no sweat.

"It is just a different mind, body, soul experience when you get to the gym and you're with everybody else, and the music is going, and the intensity is going, and the person standing next to you makes you work a little harder," Arnold said.

Spaw said she understands some people are still hesitant to come in.

She's still doing Zoom classes and working with people who are struggling on membership costs.

"We understand that a lot of our members are just trying to make ends meet right now," she said.

But they're hoping as time goes by people will come in and pick it back up.

"It's just been amazing that this community has come together and that we have continued to figure out solutions in this trying time," Arnold said.

The governor said for now pools, showers, and saunas at gyms will still remain closed.