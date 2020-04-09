Breaking Missouri's stay-at-home order in Camden County could cost you

On Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson called on everyone in the state to step up this week during the coronavirus pandemic.

"To win this battle against COVID-19, it's going to take each one of us doing our part and putting out our best," Parson said.

In Camden County, they're taking that to heart. It is now a misdemeanor to break the stay-at-home order.

Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says that is because it's in the state law.

"When you enact that law, you can see here that this provision of a Class A misdemeanor is automatic," Hasty said.

Class A Misdemeanors can bring up to a $1,000 fine, and up to a year in jail.

Hasty said the commissioners had to add it to their ordinance.

"Our prosecuting attorney said she had to have a county ordinance to support the state's order," Hasty said.

Sheriff Tony Helms gave some clarification in a letter on Facebook and during an interview with KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek.

"We're not going to be searching your house, we're not going to go up into your house, and we're certainly not going to stop cars to see if you have a sticker or a piece of paper," Helms said.

Helms said his deputies will take reports of gatherings of 10 or more people, but likely won't be fining people.

"Is somebody going to go to jail? No. Not unless someone gets in the face of an officer, and that not the time to argue," Helms said. "We're just trying to keep you safe. We'd ask you to please disperse and follow the order."

Hasty agreed, saying he doesn't think many misdemeanors will be issued over breaking the order in the county anyway. It was just something that needed to be added to the ordinance in case.

"If we got a complaint we'd had to address it," Hasty said. "But, by and large, the folks in our county are doing an incredible job. I'm so proud of them."

Helms said deputies are doing more daytime business checks of the businesses that have closed, making sure no one is tampering or breaking in.