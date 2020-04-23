Branson recovery center helps house people struggling with addiction during pandemic

A new recovery center in Branson is doing even more to help people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Branson Recovery Community Center opened in February as a place for people struggling with addiction to go during the day, however, it's now a temporary place for people to stay overnight.

"I was really scared, not knowing what I was going to do, where I was going to go," Jimmy Evans said.

For people like Evans, Branson Recovery Community Center is a safe haven.

"We had to do what we had to do," Branson Recovery Community Center President Kenneth Sams said.

People who come to the center can visit with peer counselors.

"I just hang out with them, see what's going on in their life, maybe give them a word of encouragement," Branson Recovery Community Center Treasurer John Hensley said.

They can also get resources through the onsite programming organization PEEPS in Recovery.

"Help them get their IDs, social security, disability," PEEPS in Recovery Secretary Tammy McLaughlin said.

However, when the pandemic struck, the center was faced with a bigger need than just daytime services.

"Some of the people who were in the recovery houses around here, they'd lose their jobs, get laid off," Sams said.

Sams says, recently, the number of people struggling with drug addiction and overdoses has gone up.

"Hospitals call us. The Branson Police Department has called us," McLaughlin said.

They soon realized that people needed a place to stay overnight.

"We had to. If not, we were just going to be throwing them out in the streets,. They'd be overdosing again. The cops would be picking them up again and some of those people would have lost their lives," Sams said.

With air mattresses, a temporary shower, cooking appliances, and people willing to put in the time, the center is serving as a transitional place for people seeking more permanent housing.

"I've been staying here 24-7. I get a break every now and then, but I wouldn't have it any other way," Hensley said.

They're answering the call to be a transitional place for people seeking more permanent housing, with donations and some government funding to help over operating costs. When people come to the center, they not only need a place to stay, but also things like hygiene items. That's why leaders of the organization say donations are so important.

"It takes a community to make a place like this work," Hensley said.

For now, the recovery center can only house up to 12 people overnight. In the future, they plan to have a more permanent housing facility for people who are in transition.

Branson Recovery Community Center is a non-profit organization and is always needing support and donations. You can contact them at (417) 272-3002 or at 180 Claremont Dr, Branson, MO 65616.

