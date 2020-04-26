Branson nurse returns home after 27 days on the frontlines in New Orleans

A Branson nurse is now home after spending 27 days working on the frontlines in New Orleans, fighting the COVID-19 virus.​

Dozens of cars, decorated with balloons and signs, lined the driveway of nurse Staci Lundeen's home Sunday.

"I wanted everyone to know that our friend was coming home, she had been serving so big," said Janna Goodwin, who's daughter plays on Lundeen's volleyball team.

The surprise parade was arranged by Goodwin and another mom from the volleyball team, Chrissy Martin.

"She has been just a huge hero just in so many of our eyes," Martin said. "Just specifically, she is the coach to my daughters volleyball team and she's just going selflessly and sacrificing time with her family and just with her own health."

The surprise brought the Lundeen to tears, seeing some of her friends and family for the first time in weeks.

"I haven't seen some of them in six weeks, eight weeks so it was nice to just see them and wave at them [and] air hug," Lundeen said.

The nurse was signed up to serve on the front lines in Louisiana for 21 days with 12-hour shifts. She chose to continue working beyond that to help those in need.

"So, I extended for a few days, but then I just needed to come home," Lundeen said. "It was time for me to come home."

She said the leap of faith to go down to New Orleans wasn't taken without the support of her family.

"I remember the night that we were talking about it," Lundeen said. "I looked at all of them, my husband and my kids and said 'tell me your thoughts if you don't want me to go I won't go' and they all said, 'Mom, God's telling you to go, you should go.'"

Lundeen said the support she had from the community was overwhelming. Hurts Donuts even brought its truck out and left her doughnuts. The Branson Chick-Fil-A also dropped off some food for her, a meal she said she has been craving for days.

Lundeen said the welcome home Sunday was similar to the celebration she has tried to provide for those recovering from the virus.

"One of the best things for me was getting to see my patients get better and go out," she said. "So, everyone would stop what they were doing, and we'd make signs for them and we'd cheer and clap and sing songs for them as they rolled out. It's worth it for every person that gets better and goes home."

Lundeen said she would encourage other nurses to take the opportunity to help out in another community or state like she did.

"Hang in there," she said."There are long hard days, but then there are incredible things that happen throughout the day that brighten your spirit."