Branson man wins $55,000 prize on scratchers ticket

A Branson man won a prize worth more than $55,000 on a scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.

Philip Uildriks uncovered a top prize of $55,558 on a Missouri Lottery “5X Bingo” Scratchers ticket. Uildriks purchased the winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, located at 615 W. Main St., in Branson.

“5X Bingo” is a $3 ticket with more than $8.9 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including five more top prizes of $55,558.

Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Taney County won more than $11.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.