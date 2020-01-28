Branson group seeks ideas to help fight poverty and homelessness

Behind the bright lights and busy attractions of Branson is the real problem of poverty. However, people suffering through it are getting some help.

A local group aimed at finding solutions to the problem went to another state to see what they can do differently in Branson.

"The Branson area is a place we know and love that's a wonderful tourist destination, but we have a lot of our neighbors who are struggling," Member of the Stone and Taney Counties Poverty Initiative Dr. Sue Head said.

The summertime hot-spot is now much quieter. Dr. Head says Branson's slow-season is one reason poverty and homelessness is a problem.

"We are not a year-round economy. We are a hospitality industry," Dr. Head said. "We've always had this struggle."

Between a lot of short-term jobs and not enough housing people can afford, the Poverty Initiative is seeking more long-term solutions for Branson's poverty problems.

"First of all, we've got to put the fire out. If somebody is hungry or homeless, we've got to take care of that issue right then. That's what our ministries have always been geared to do. What we are trying to do is get ahead of the curve a little bit and avoid some of those problems," Christian Action Ministries Executive Director Kevin Huddleston said.

While the Poverty Initiative has been working to address these issues since it was formed a few years ago, they've now started to look beyond Branson to get ideas that could help at home.

"What we really learned was how collaborative the approach needs to be," Huddleston said.

The group went about 800 miles to Greenville, South Carolina this month. They met with the city's Homeless Alliance, touring facilities and learning about possible solutions.

"The amount of collaboration among their organizations was really remarkable. I think they've done an effective job of helping those who are struggling navigate a system where they're working alongside them," Dr. Head said.

She says it's an approach that will allow local organizations do even more to help neighbors in need.

"People working their hearts out, but I think if we can do it more collaboratively, we will have a bigger impact," Dr. Head said.

Members of the Poverty Initiative hope new data will show what some of Branson's biggest needs are and help find solutions. That information will be presented next month during the Poverty Summit at College of the Ozarks on Friday February 21.

To register for the summit, visit: https://www.cofo.edu/Page/Cultural-Education/S-Truett-Cathy-Poverty-Summit.1883.html