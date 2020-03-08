Branson entertainer, country legend Jim Owen dies at 78

Branson entertainer and country legend Jim Owen died earlier this week, according to close friends and entertainers in the Branson community.

Owen died at the age of 78. He performed at Branson venues, including the Doug Gabriel Theatre, for more than 20 years.

Throughout his career, Owen amassed a string of honors. He was named the "Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year" in 1985 and 1987, inducted to five different halls of fame, and won an Emmy Award for his portrayal of Hank Williams Sr. in a made-for-TV movie, "An Evening with Hank Williams, Sr."

Owen was the closing act for the 60th birthday party of the Grand Ole Opry. He also known for writing one the top country hits ever in "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man. "

