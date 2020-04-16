Branson employers seek affordable healthcare for workers during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic can be an especially scary time for people who don't have health insurance. That's why more employers in Branson are looking to a non-profit clinic to help support their workers.

FaithCare is an affordable care option that is giving people peace-of-mind during uncertain times.

"We have had a lot of people employers express interest in the program right now because they don't have any place for their employees to call and ask questions about COVID 19," FaithCare Business Development Director Michele Dean said.

Dean says that's where FaithCare comes in. The non-profit clinic is able to provide coverage for a low-cost.

"Pretty much for 30 dollars a month, most businesses can get vision and medical," Dean said.

The worker would then only pay $10 per doctor visit and $10 per month for any medication they need.

"Especially in a time like now when you don't know what's going on. Is what I have allergies or is it something more serious?" Dean said.

Dean says people who live and work in Stone and Taney Counties are two and a half times more likely not to have health insurance, compared other Missourians. That leaves them with limited options.

"They don't go to the doctor at the first onset of symptoms. So, what happens is, our workforce waits until they're so sick that they can justify spending the hundreds of dollars to walk into the ER or the urgent care. By that time, you've got secondary infections that have set in." Dean said.

With this coverage, they get connected with a trusted physician, potentially preventing more serious chronic illnesses.

"Primary care is the key component in reducing nation-wide health care cost for everyone," Dean said.

Dean says the clinic is proud to come alongside businesses to offer care and peace-of-mind during uncertain times.

"They've got somewhere that they can get accurate, up-to-date information. It is really priceless," Dean said.

On Thursday, the clinic hosted an online workshop about these care options. They'll host another one on April 30. Below is the Zoom meeting information for that session.

Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82757359560?pwd=NlU4YmpEYitzOU93WlRWblpPV0E1UT09

Registration:

https://mailchi.mp/f57b7eaa5174/faithcareworkshop

