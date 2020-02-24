Branson crime report shows a decrease in violent crimes in 2019

The bi-annual crime report in Branson shows a decrease in overall crime from 2018 to 2019 in the city.

Stealing remains the most frequently committed crime, with 993 cases in 2019.

"It's this day in age, I think," Daniel Hill said.

Hill works in Branson and, unfortunately, is no stranger to thefts.

"It's the second one I've had stolen out of this parking lot," Hill said.

Last July, someone swiped his box trailer, stocked with equipment, out of a parking lot located just off West 76 Country Boulevard.

"It is just really irritating that someone goes out and works their butt off and then some person, for their next drug hit, comes and yanks it," Hill said.

Police later found the trailer, but it was destroyed. Hill had to replace it along with about $10,000 worth of tools.

"It's getting pretty bad," Hill said.

"Branson's crime driver, and I think it will always be, is stealing," Police Chief Jeff Matthews said.

Chief Matthews says while the number of stealing reports stayed about the same, vehicle thefts dropped by more than a third last year.

"From 2015 to 2019, we've had a 22 percent reduction," Chief Matthews said.

The number of crimes overall has dropped about five percent from 2018 to 2019. The chief says some violent crimes have dropped more than that.

"When we look at our violent crime, compared to 2018, we are down 15 percent," Chief Matthews said.

That includes crimes like aggravated assault, 65 cases in 2018 fell to just 46 last year.

Chief Matthews says two areas of crime increased, arson and robbery.

"We did have an increase in robberies. But, the good things about the robberies, we've identified 14 of those 16 suspects," Chief Matthews said.

Matthews' department has not only hired eight new officers, but also created at least one much-needed position.

"Our crime analyst is helping us track our known offenders," Chief Matthews said.

Even though the crime report is encouraging, the chief says the work does not stop there. The department plans to restructure officers' patrols in 2020.

"We're assigning sergeants and officer to one-year assignments to individual areas of the city," Chief Matthews said. "So that they can be empowered to create relationships in the community and work on sustainable solutions to problems in neighborhoods."

The department will also upgrade some equipment, provide more training to the staff, and work on staffing plans as some officers are expected to retire in the near future. However, along with those changes, the chief says in 2020, comes a continued focus on connecting with the community.

"Our officers are only there because our community allows us to be there. We are an extension of what their desires are. So, we have to have that relationship so we can understand what their needs are and provide for those needs. And we can't do it by ourselves," Chief Matthews said.

The chief says things like more staff, upgraded equipment, and more training is made possible by the support of tax payers through the public safety sales tax. He says that support along with the dedication of the police force made this success possible.

"All of that is a tribute to.the men and women of this police department, the dedication they have to the community and hard work that they do day in and day out," Chief Matthews said.