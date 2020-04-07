Branson condo owners offer free place for medical workers to quarantine

Some Branson condo owners are offering a free place for medical workers to stay, so they can have a comfortable quarantine.

"I wouldn't say it's a vacation or a stay-cation, but it'll help ease what they're going through," Condo Owner Christopher James said.

James and his wife Rachel are offering up their condo spaces throughout the Branson area.

"The response has been huge. We've filled about half of our condos up," James said.

They're filling up with medical workers, who are staying away from their family to keep them safe.

"A couple of nurses are staying with us, a couple of general health care workers that work in the hospitals," James said.

James says he got the idea from Air B and B, which asked owners to offer a discount to medical workers. However, he says, they took it a step further.

"We decided not to rent them, we decide to donate them," James said.

The public might recognize James as a Branson performer. He typically takes the stage at the Branson Belle. However, while he's not entertaining, he says, lightening the load for locals is even more important now.

"There couldn't be a more crucial time than right now to try to help out. I can't even imagine what the healthcare workers are going through. They are there to support the local community and I just think people should try to help them out, the best we can," James said.

He says while many other Branson condos remain vacant, they're not the only owners finding success in giving.

"The condo industry, and nightly rental industry, in Branson has been devastated," James said. "But, I've had other condo owners get in touch with me, saying that they are also going to do the same exact thing."

James says they only ask the workers to chip in for utilities, but even that is starting to be covered.

"We've even had some people offer to donate to cover the utilities," James said.

James says the condos will be thoroughly cleaned after the workers leave and stay vacant for at least a week before being being rented to anyone else.

If you'd like to get in touch with James to either inquire about using a condo for a medical worker or to help cover the cost of utilities, you can reach out at www.allthingsbranson.com or by finding "All Things Branson" on Facebook.