Branson city parks, trails and facilities are now open. Please see below for detailed information:

The Branson RecPlex will be open to the public with social distancing measures in place. Guests will be expected to adhere to a minimum of 6’ social distancing at all times. Additional cleaning and disinfecting measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of our guests.

The RecPlex indoor walking track will be open with social distancing guidelines in place. When using the track, please be courteous of others and pass with care.

The gymnasium will be open, however, social distancing must be maintained. No pick-up games will be allowed at this time.

The CoxHealth Fitness Center will remain closed at this time.

The Branson Community Center will open to the public with limited programs and activities available. Please contact Community Center Coordinator Traci Burrow at 417-337-8510 for more information.

Senior Age will continue to offer pick-up meals for seniors at the Branson Community Center from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dine-in meals will not be offered at this time.

The Branson Parks & Recreation parks and trail system will also open to the public on Tuesday, May 5. All park and trail users are expected to maintain social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups with non-family members.

The Branson Parks and Recreation Department continues to evaluate the schedule for summer programming including youth baseball and softball, Summer Day Camp and all aquatics operations. Updates will be posted on the Branson Parks and Recreation Facebook page as they become available.

For questions or for more information, please contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368 or visit our website at http://www.bransonparksandrecreation.com/.