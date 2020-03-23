Branson city leaders impose more restrictions, only essential businesses to remain open

The Branson Board of Aldermen has passed their version of a “stay-at-home” ordinance due to the coronavirus outbreak during an emergency meeting on Monday.

"There is nothing about this that's convenient for anybody," Mayor Edd Akers said.

Only “essential” businesses like medical facilities, grocery stores, law firms, accounting firms, and financial institutions will be allowed to continue operate in their buildings. Daycares will be open only to children of parents who work in "essential businesses." The city administrator and and emergency management director can make exceptions to allow certain businesses like home repair contractors to operate in emergency circumstances.

Workers at non-essential businesses may work from home. Those workers may only work on the premises of their business if no more than ten people, who pertain to the business itself, are present. The city administrator and and emergency management director can choose to allow more people on premises, as they deem necessary.

Restaurants will be limited to drive-thru, delivery, pick-up operations. No one is allowed to dine-in at dining facilities.

Not-for-profit operations like Christian Action Ministries’ drive-thru food pantry and school districts’ meal services will be allowed to continue, while maintaining social distancing measures.

This ordinance will go into effect March 24 at 8 a.m.

Taney County has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

If you need to seek special permission from the city administrator and and emergency management director, call city hall.