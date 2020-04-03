Branson, Ozark clinic now offering COVID-19 testing with one-day results

There is now another option for COVID-19 testing in the Ozarks, as a local clinic is offering a test with a one-day turn around.

Ozark Valley Medical Clinic is offering the tests at their clinics in Branson and Ozark.

On April 2, the clinic in Branson set-up a testing tent outside of their clinic on West 76 County Boulevard. At first, many people were asking about the legitimacy of the site.

"I said 'Honey, look at that COVID 19 tent over there, it doesn't even look legit,'" Clark Timberlake said. "That sure looks not right."

However, the health department assures the public that the coronavirus testing is on the up-and-up.

"We do things by the book. That's just how you do things. We care and our history shows we care," Ozark Valley Medical Clinic Owner Dr. Trisha Derges said.

Dr. Derges learned that the clinic needed a city permit to test out of the tent. So, they have removed the tent. Patients now just pull up to the clinic, call the office, and the doctor comes curbside. Dr. Derges says the doctors won't deny patients who are showing any symptoms the testing.

"They will do the exam, the evaluation. If you've got any symptoms, muscle aches, fatigued, we will write that order for you. We are waiving all our office fees for that," Dr. Derges said.

Dr. Derges also says each patient will spend time talking with the doctor and discussing treatment. The clinic provides a packet of information, as well, to ensure patients understand their care options.

"We really take the time so we can educate you. We have a packet that we can send home with you. That way, you understand all of this. You don't have to try to memorize it," Dr. Derges said.

While the $290 price tag might seem high, Derges says that's their cost to provide the test. However, they are offering a $100 discount to anyone in the military, medical workers, or people who've been laid off because of the virus. Dr. Derges says anyone who is facing hardships will only pay the $190.

"Everyone is struggling right now," Dr. Derges said.

The Taney County Health Department also confirms that the clinic is using reputable companies to supply the test and reporting any positive cases to the state health department.

Dr. Derges says, with a one-day turn around for most cases, they're getting results faster to patients.

"The sooner you can find out if something is going on, the better chance you have to stop future complications," Dr. Derges said.

She says they're hoping to do their part to help those who are sick.

"We are going to be there, all the way through, on the front lines," Dr. Derges said.

