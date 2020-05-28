Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield reopen with new safety measures

For the past 11 weeks, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield (BGCS) engaged kids through food distribution and virtual programming. However, on Thursday, May 28, staff will be reuniting with students in person.

BGCS, CEO, Brandy Harris, said everyone’s health and safety is the top priority. That's why they're preparing to reopen Thursday while strictly following the guidelines and recommendations set by the local health department, state, and the CDC. Harris said while the number of kids allowed in is limited, they wanted to focus on helping those families that needed quality childcare and help during the COVID19 pandemic.

"Kids are going to get access to our five core areas of programming still," explained Harris. "They're going to get access to meals, it's going to still look like a club and feel like a club. It's just going to operate a little bit differently."

Everyone will get their temperature checked before entry.

Families will be asked a series of questions before dropping kids off. Kids will be in stable groups all day with key staff members, and there will be no shared spaces. Harris said they'd also have designated cleaners, whose sole job is to disinfect throughout the day.

Harris said, for now, the clubs will continue giving out food as a way to connect with families in the community. The clubs have also launched a new program to keep kids engaged this summer called, Club Crates. The crates allow kids to get access to BGCS material and programming form home.

There are four of five unit locations opening. Henderson, Musgrave, Stalnaker, which will also serve Fremont. The Sertoma unit will open on Thursday and will serve Sherwood/Jeffries only.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, click here.